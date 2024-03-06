Inter-district vehicle lifter gang busted, five held

MULTAN - Police have busted a notorious inter-district vehicle lifter gang and arrested five members of the gang besides recovering stolen vehicles from their possession. This was disclosed by the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, while holding a press conference here on Tuesday. The CPO said that a team special police was formed under the supervision of ASP Cantt Division Tayyab Wazir to arrest the criminals involved in stealing cars and motorcycles in the area. The police team busted the inter-district Tipu Sultan gang and arrested five members of the gang including the ring leader Tipu Sultan, Jawad, Haris, Saif Ul Rehman and Amjad.