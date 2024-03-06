Inter-district vehicle lifter gang busted, five held

MULTAN - Police have busted a notorious inter-district ve­hicle lifter gang and arrest­ed five members of the gang besides recovering stolen vehicles from their posses­sion. This was disclosed by the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, while holding a press conference here on Tuesday. The CPO said that a team special police was formed under the supervi­sion of ASP Cantt Division Tayyab Wazir to arrest the criminals involved in steal­ing cars and motorcycles in the area. The police team busted the inter-district Tipu Sultan gang and ar­rested five members of the gang including the ring leader Tipu Sultan, Jawad, Haris, Saif Ul Rehman and Amjad.