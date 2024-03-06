Interim govt imposes Rs1.06tr burden on electricity, gas consumers

ISLAMABAD - During the 204-day tenure of the caretaker government, led by Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, an addi­tional burden of Rs 1.061 trillion was transferred to the country’s electricity and gas consumers, as per official data. This translates to an average burden of Rs5.20 billion per day. The interim gov­ernment, ruling from August 14, 2023, to March 04, 2024, imple­mented unprecedented hikes in electricity, oil, and gas prices.

Gas consumers bore the brunt of this burden, facing an additional Rs643 billion, while power consumers were burdened with Rs418 billion during the interim tenure. Gas prices saw two increases dur­ing this period, first in Novem­ber 2023 and then in February 2024. Meanwhile, electricity tariffs were raised nine times, resulting in a cumulative impact of Rs418 billion on consumers.

The power tariff saw seven monthly adjustments, totaling Rs236 billion, and two quar­terly adjustments, amounting to Rs182 billion. Notably, the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel reached historic peaks during this period. In the sec­ond quarter of September, pet­rol was priced at Rs331.38 per litre, and diesel at Rs329.18 per litre, as per IMF conditions.

Even upon the caretaker government’s exit, petrol pric­es remained Rs6.8 per litre higher, and high-speed diesel was Rs13.97 per litre higher compared to the levels set by the previous coalition govern­ment. Prior to assuming power, petrol was priced at Rs272.95 per litre, and high-speed diesel at Rs273.40 per litre. However, at the end of its tenure, petrol stood at Rs279.75 per litre, while high-speed diesel was at Rs287.37 per litre.