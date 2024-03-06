Islamabad police nab 11 outlaws

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police ap­prehended 10 outlaws from dif­ferent areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their posses­sion, a public relations officer said on Tuesday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islam­abad Capital Police have intensi­fied crackdown against the crimi­nal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Karachi Company police team ar­rested an accused namely Shahid Safdar and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Tarnol police team arrested an ac­cused namely Shahid involved in selling petrol illegally. Likewise, the Noon police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Za­far involved in illegally cylinder gas refilling. The Khanna police team arrested two accused name­ly Younas Khan and Hussain Khan involved in selling petrol illegal­ly. Similarly, the Koral police team arrested four accused namely Us­ama Samad, Shah Zaib, Muham­mad Ali and Jawad Khan involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and recovered 1230 gram heroin and three 30 bore pistols from their possession. Moreover, the Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Mu­hammad Saqit involved in selling petrol illegally.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. Senior police officers directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. "Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard", he maintained. Also, Islamabad Capital Police Shahzad Town police team arrested a wanted member of a former jailbird bike lifter and thief gang involved in numerous criminal activities and recovered four stolen motorbikes, spare parts and valuables from his possession, he said.

The Shahzad Town police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of a former jailbird motorbike lifter and theft gang involved in numerous criminal activities. The accused was identified as Shahzaib. Police team also recovered four stolen motorbikes, spare parts and valuables from his possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. Citizens are urged to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious individuals or activities through the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or at "ICT-15" mobile application.