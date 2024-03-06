Japan provides $300,800 grant for development projects in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The government of Japan on Tues­day decided o provide grant assis­tance up to $300,800 (equivalent to around Rs84 million) in total to five local NGOs for development projects in Pakistan.

Three out of the five projects are flood rehabilitation projects in the areas affected by the 2022 Paki­stan floods.

The grant contracts were signed between WADA Mitsuhiro, Ambas­sador of Japan to the Islamic Repub­lic of Pakistan and representatives of the five NGOs at the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad on March 5, 2024. The five NGOs that will im­plement the projects are (1) Asso­ciation for Behaviour & Knowledge Services for Reforms & Trans­formation (FSRT), (3) Actions For Human Advancement (AHAT), (4) Lok Sudhar Association and (5) Safe Hands Foundation.

ABKT will receive a $63,518 grant (equivalent to around Rs17.7million) to reconstruct three flood-damaged suspension bridges in District Upper Dir, Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa. This project will enhance the security of school chil­dren and local community mem­bers when natural disasters such as flood occur. It will also provide a safe passage to the school children as well as the local people to reach their school safely in this area.

FSRT will receive a $60,506 grant (equivalent to around Rs16.8million) to reconstruct flood-affected school building for girls’ primary course in Malakand Division, District Swat, Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa. This project will pro­vide school children with a safe place for learning, resulting in im­proving overall literacy rate of Swat, a city with one of the lowest literacy rates in Pakistan.

AHAT will receive a $57,684 grant (equivalent to around Rs16million) to reconstruct a flood-affected primary and middle school in Tehsil Jampur, District Rajanpur, Punjab. This project will enhance learning environment for the children in one of the most flood-affected areas during the 2022 floods in Pakistan.

Lok Sudhar Association will re­ceive a $51,407 grant (equivalent to around Rs14.3 million) to estab­lish an ophthalmology operation theatre to expand eye care facility in Havelian, District Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This facility will provide eye-related treatment to the patients in accessible and af­fordable way. In particular, the peo­ple will have the opportunity to ac­cess to cataract surgery for the first time in this locality. This project will lead to the improvement of the health sector in the area.

Safe Hands Foundation will re­ceive $67,685 grant (equivalent to around Rs19million) to construct the primary-school building to promote child education in village Khaisata Gul Kalay, District Khy­ber in KP. The project will provide, in one of the most deserving and vulnerable areas, the school build­ing equipped with a solar system that can accommodate about 200 primary school children includ­ing those currently studying in an open-air classroom.

At the signing ceremony, WADA Mitsuhiro expressed his expecta­tion that these development pro­jects in cooperation with local communities would have a posi­tive impact on uplifting the living standards of Pakistani people at the grassroots level.

The government of Japan will provide further flexible and time­ly support to local NGOs through grant assistance to improve the social wellbeing of the people of Pakistan at the grassroots level.