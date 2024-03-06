Jazz partners with TenX to drive Powerful customer insights with AI initiatives

LAHORE - Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, has partnered with TenX, an award-winning global artificial intelligence, data ana­lytics, and software develop­ment consultancy, to transform its data management through Enterprise Feature Store (EFS) and Predictive AI Models.

Through this collaboration, Jazz will streamline its Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learn­ing (AI/ML) processes to make them more efficient and easier to reuse, turning raw data into useful information for AI/ML predictions. AI/ML will also au­tomate tasks and improve data quality, enabling Jazz to make data-driven decisions. The part­nership agreement was signed at LEAP 2024 (Riyadh, KSA) be­tween Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz and Qazafi Qayyum, CEO, TenX.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz, stat­ed, “This collaboration is a testa­ment to our shared commitment to innovation, driving unparal­leled insights and efficiencies. By leveraging advanced AI solutions, we are improving efficiency and redefining the possibilities for customer engagement and busi­ness growth, marking a new era of tech-driven telco excellence.”

Talking at the event, Qazafi Qayyum, TenX CEO, said, “Our partnership with Jazz marks a pivotal step forward. Data and AI are among the top initiatives for many businesses across the globe. We are confident that this collaboration will empower Jazz to accelerate its AI pro­gramme, leading to improved operational efficiency and cus­tomer satisfaction, paving the way for a smart, connected fu­ture.” Through the adoption of AI, Jazz is redefining industry benchmarks in the digital era.