JI leader calls for industry, agriculture projects in tribal areas

MOHMAND - Asif Luqman Qazi stressed the importance of prioritizing the development of tribal areas, emphasizing that it should be a national concern. Despite the announcement of a 1100 billion rupees development package and a three percent share of the NFC award for former FATA districts, these promises remain unfulfilled, according to the Director of Foreign Affairs for Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan.
Speaking at a gathering attended by Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami district Mohmand Malik Saeed Khan and tribal elders, Asif Luqman Qazi highlighted the urgent need for industry and agriculture projects in tribal districts to provide employment opportunities for the youth. He emphasized that vocational skills training is essential for the youth to secure jobs abroad. Additionally, he underscored the significance of the economic development of tribal districts for national security, preventing the influence of malicious elements on the youth.
Asif Luqman Qazi criticized the political parties, urging them to show mercy to the people and focus on solving public problems rather than creating conflicts. He expressed concern that the new arrangement in tribal districts has increased the deprivation of the people. The JI leader also pointed out the effectiveness of the jirga system for dispute resolution in tribal areas and criticized the inadequate judicial system, stating that it has added to the difficulties faced by tribal people.