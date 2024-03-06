JI leader calls for industry, agriculture projects in tribal areas

MOHMAND - Asif Luqman Qazi stressed the im­portance of prioritizing the devel­opment of tribal areas, emphasizing that it should be a national con­cern. Despite the announcement of a 1100 billion rupees develop­ment package and a three percent share of the NFC award for former FATA districts, these promises re­main unfulfilled, according to the Director of Foreign Affairs for Ja­maat-e-Islami Pakistan.

Speaking at a gathering attend­ed by Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami dis­trict Mohmand Malik Saeed Khan and tribal elders, Asif Luqman Qazi highlighted the urgent need for industry and agriculture pro­jects in tribal districts to provide employment opportunities for the youth. He emphasized that vocational skills training is es­sential for the youth to secure jobs abroad. Additionally, he un­derscored the significance of the economic development of tribal districts for national security, pre­venting the influence of malicious elements on the youth.

Asif Luqman Qazi criticized the political parties, urging them to show mercy to the people and fo­cus on solving public problems rather than creating conflicts. He expressed concern that the new arrangement in tribal districts has increased the deprivation of the people. The JI leader also point­ed out the effectiveness of the jir­ga system for dispute resolution in tribal areas and criticized the in­adequate judicial system, stating that it has added to the difficulties faced by tribal people.