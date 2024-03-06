JI to hold Palestine solidarity march in Islamabad on 10th

LAHORE - Ja­maat-e-Islami (JI), Ameer Sir­ajul Haq has announced that the JI would hold Palestine solidarity march in Islam­abad on March 10 (Sunday). Addressing a press confer­ence at Mansoorah on Tues­day following the meeting of JI Majlis-e-Aamla, he also called for observing Women’s Day in honour of Gaza wom­en and children. Haq said the JI working committee discussed prevailing politi­cal situation and war in Gaza. Emphasizing disappoint­ment in the newly-elected prime minister’s silence on Palestine, he said the govern­ment which formed on fake mandate would never dare to speak for Palestinians due to fear of the US. The Islam­abad march would be held from Aabpara Chowk to the US Embassy and it aimed to put pressure on Washington to stop its support for Israeli atrocities in Gaza, where the Zionist forces have killed over 30,000 Palestinians, in­cluding 11,000 children. He criticized the OIC and Mus­lim world leaders for their silence on the Israeli forces’ brutalities in the occupied land, urging them to take concrete steps to aid Palestin­ians. Haq demanded an elec­tion audit and the formation of a judicial commission to investigate rigging in the Feb 8 polls. He called for the res­ignation of the Chief Election Commissioner, highlighting the JI’s stance against elec­toral fraud. The Chief Election Commissioner, he said, failed to conduct free and transpar­ent polls. He asserted that the JI’s mandate was stolen, vow­ing the party would actively oppose this infringement on people’s rights. He predicted challenges for the govt elect­ed on a false mandate, stat­ing that JI would persist in its struggle for the people’s rights amidst economic hard­ships and inflation.