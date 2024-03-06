Karachi experiences windy weather

KARACHI - The city experiencing a spell of windy weather under the influence of the west­erly weather system. The northeastern winds blow­ing in Karachi with 25 ki­lometers per hour speed. The wind speed can go as up as to 40KM, according to the weather report. Strong winds are expected to bring the mercury further down and the ongoing cold wave could sustain until tomor­row (Wednesday), weather office predicted. “The mini­mum temperature was re­corded 13-degree Celsius early morning today”. Met Office has informed that a new westerly wave is likely to approach Balochistan today and may impact the weather in province with winds and rainfall. Another westerly weather system will enter in the country via Balochistan on March 09. This westerly wave could grip Karachi and may spread to other parts of Sindh, ac­cording to the Met Office.