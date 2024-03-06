KP CM ensures supremacy of law, transparent governance

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, emphasized the com­mitment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to the supremacy of law, democracy, justice, and transparent governance. Speaking outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, he insisted on a transparent system governed by the rule of law, ensuring the constitution’s supremacy. Gandapur affirmed the party’s dedication to its manifesto and vision.

Demanding legal action for the May 9 in­cidents, Gandapur reiterated Tehreek-e-In­saf’s fight for people’s rights and transparent governance. He emphasized the sacrifices made for the country and the responsibility to ensure its survival and integrity. Despite ideological differences, he pledged to advo­cate for provincial rights at the center, refus­ing to compromise on constitutional rights.

Regarding the economic crisis, Gandapur held the current center’s political parties responsible. He outlined the provincial gov­ernment’s priorities, highlighting maintain­ing law and order as the topmost concern. Additionally, he underscored eradicating poverty, promoting employment, providing facilities, and focusing on health, education, and infrastructure rehabilitation.

Gandapur announced the full restoration of Sahat Insaf Card by the 1st of Ramadan. He detailed plans to provide Rs. 10,000 to around 8.5 lac deserving households trans­parently. For families not listed under Eh­saas and BISP, but below the poverty line, similar aid would be provided. The CM em­phasized efforts to implement price lists and prevent illegal price hikes.

In response to a query about the provin­cial cabinet, Gandapur assured the forma­tion of an excellent team working for the people’s well-being in consultation with party leadership.