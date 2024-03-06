KP task force declares 16 feeders load-shedding free

PESHAWAR - After declaring Peshawar as an electricity load shed­ding-free district, the provincial task force takes a sig­nificant step by announcing zero load shedding on 16 feeders across the city. In the coming days, most feed­ers in other districts, where recovery from non-pay­ing consumers and illegal electricity use has been eliminated, will also be declared load shedding free.

The task force has successfully recovered Rs. 1.5 billion from defaulting consumers in Peshawar with­in a short span of four months. Tributes were paid to Commissioner Peshawar Division, CCP Peshawar, and PESCO Chief for conducting successful opera­tions and achieving load shedding-free status on Pe­shawar’s 16 feeders.

Head of Provincial Task Force for Energy, Addition­al Chief Secretary of Home & Tribal Affairs, Abid Ma­jeed, expressed these views during the 8th session of the Provincial Task Force. The meeting included par­ticipation from divisional Commissioners, Regional Police Officers, Deputy Secretary Energy Department Ijaz Khan, and Chief Executive PESCO Engn Akhtar Hameed.

CEO PESCO Engn Akhtar Hamid highlighted that the task force, aimed at recovering dues and prevent­ing electricity misuse, has recovered billions in just four months. Out of Peshawar’s 99 feeders, a cam­paign resulted in Rs. 1.5 billion recovery, with a 5% reduction in line losses and a 13% increase in recov­ery targets. Sixteen feeders in Peshawar have been declared load shedding-free.

Concerns were raised about load shedding in 17 feeders in Commissioner Mardan’s recovery of Rs. 2.6 billion, prompting orders to investigate the reasons. TESCO officials in Mula-Gori, Khyber dis­trict, pledged cooperation with the police and dis­trict administration for recovery from commercial customers.