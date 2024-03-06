KU international conference highlights importance of biotechnology

KARACHI - Vice Chancellor of the Uni­versity of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Tuesday inaugurated the sec­ond two-day long internation­al conference Biocon 2.0 at the Professor Salimuzzaman Sid­diqui Auditorium of the Inter­national Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences of the University of Karachi.

The KU Department of Biotechnology organized an event that highlighted the importance of biotechnol­ogy in different fields, par­ticularly agriculture, health sciences, and medicines. Professor Dr Khalid Mah­mood Iraqi said that science and technology play a very important role in human health and social develop­ment of society.

He mentioned that with the help of biotechnology and especially industrial biotech­nology, the United States and European countries have add­ed billions of dollars to their economy, and expressed we can do the same with proper planning and dedication. He observed that it has become essential to increase the pro­duction of crops, otherwise, the rapidly rising population would face challenge.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that industri­al biotechnology will also help us to deal with the challenges related to food security.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Di­rector of the Defense Science and Technology Organization Dr Saifullah Khan said that biotechnology is being used in every field of daily life, and agriculture and medicine are at the top of the list.

He shared that with the help of biotechnology, genetic changes is being made in an organism. Giving references, Dr Saifullah Khan shared that reversing the age of organs and whole bodies in animals has already been successfully done, and more work is un­derway in this regard.

Chief Strategic Officer of Science and Technology, Drap Islamabad, Dr Obaid Ali said that the world’s top 10 biolog­ical products are doing busi­ness worth US$100 billion.

The KU Dean of the Faculty of Science Professor Dr Mas­sarrat Jahan Yousuf said that Pakistan is an agricultural country and being an agricul­tural country we need to ap­ply new trends of technology in the field of agriculture.