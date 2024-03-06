Lesco collects over Rs 5.3m from 322 defaulters

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 5.3 million from 322 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 168th day of its recovery campaign. LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that on the 168th day, Superintending Engineer (SE) Faizan Butt recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.99 million from 37 defaulters in Northern Circle, SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 1.11 million from 38 defaulters in Eastern Circle, SE Shabbir collected Rs 0.76 million from 39 defaulters in Central Circle, SE Zafferullah Saanghi recovered Rs 0.26 million from 15 defaulters in South Circle, SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs 0.48m from 42 defaulters in Nankana Circle, SE Najamul Hassan collected Rs 0.49m from 29 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle, SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.47m from 65 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmad Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.77m from 57 defaulters in Kasur Circle.