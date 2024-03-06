LHC bench recuses from hearing Imran Riaz’s petition

LAHORE - A La­hore High Court (LHC) divi­sion bench on Tuesday re­cused itself from hearing a petition filed by anchorper­son Imran Riaz challenging his physical remand in a case of torching police vehicles, outside the residence of for­mer Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf chairman in Zaman Park. The bench, headed by Justice Aalia Neelum, heard Imran Riaz’s petition and referred the matter to the LHC chief justice with a request to fix it before another bench for hearing. Imran Riaz through the petition had challenged his physical remand in the case of torching police vehi­cles. On March 1, an anti-ter­rorism court had handed over Imran Riaz to police on a five-day physical remand. The Race Course police had registered a case against the accused and others on charges of torching police vehicles.