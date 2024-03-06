Meta suffers global Facebook, Instagram outage

WASHINGTON - Meta suffered a highly unusual outage of all its social media plat­forms on Tuesday with users of Facebook, Instagram and Threads locked out of their accounts. At about 12:00 US east coast time (1700 GMT), the sites seemed to be returning to normal, about two hours after the outage reports first emerged.

“Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty ac­cessing some of our services,” Meta spokesman Andy Stone said in a post on X. “We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” he added.

According to the DownDetector website, reports that Facebook was down peaked at around 500,000 at 1530 GMT. Instagram peaked at about 70,000 reports at the same time. Threads, the rival to Twit­ter that was launched in 2023, also suffered reports of outages, though WhatsApp, Meta’s messaging ser­vice, seemed spared.

Facebook suffered a similar outage in October 2021 which was attribut­ed to technical issues, not a security hack as originally feared.

At the height of the incident on Tuesday, Facebook’s status page, in­tended for advertisers, said the site was suffering “major disruptions” and that “engineering teams are ac­tively looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

Users trying to access Facebook were asked to log in but were un­able to sign in using the correct password. On Instagram, mobile users were seeing their feeds not refreshed. Reports said that Meta’s virtual reality headsets were also suffering problems, with the de­vice’s Horizon World platform not allowing users to sign in. Facebook is the world’s largest social media platform, with three billion ac­tive monthly users. Instagram has about 1.35 billion users, accord­ing to the latest data. X, formerly Twitter, saw a spike in online ac­tivity as users were locked out of the Meta sites.

“Testing, testing... affirmative, ev­erything is functioning smoothly here,” wrote X CEO Linda Yaccari­no, taking a dig at its rival. US me­dia focused on the fact that the out­age took place on Super Tuesday, the day that millions of people were voting in primaries in 15 states and one territory.