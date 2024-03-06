Modi, Putin congratulate PM Shehbaz on swearing-in

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on swearing in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
“Congratulations to (Shehbaz Sharif) on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” Modi wrote on his X timeline. Prime Minister Shehbaz took the oath of office on Monday after winning the prime ministerial election a day earlier.
This is his second term for the country’s top office as earlier he was elected as the prime minister in April 2022 through a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly against former Prime Minister Imran Khan. President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The Russian president highlighted the friendly nature of Russia-Pakistan relations and wished Shehbaz Sharif every success in his important capacity as head of government, the Embassy of Russia in Islamabad said on its X timeline.
In his message on behalf of the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, said the United Nations looks forward to continuing cooperation with the country on a wide array of issues.
Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, in their separate messages wished Shehbaz Sharif’s success and for further development and growth of bilateral relations.
Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, in his message, expressed his best wishes for the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the nation.
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, emphasized that through joint efforts, both the countries would enhance and expand long-term bilateral partnership.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Tajik President for his felicitations and good wishes. The two leaders reaffirmed their desire to enhance the existing bilateral political, trade, economic, cultural and defence cooperation and agreed to remain closely engaged in this regard.
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, in a cable message, wished Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif success, and the people of Pakistan steady progress and prosperity.
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, in a cable message, wished Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif success, and the people of Pakistan steady progress and prosperity.
