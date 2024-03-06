Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Modi, Putin congratulate PM Shehbaz on swearing-in

Our Staff Reporter
March 06, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on Tues­day congratulated She­hbaz Sharif on swearing in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

“Congratulations to (Shehbaz Sharif) on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Paki­stan,” Modi wrote on his X timeline. Prime Min­ister Shehbaz took the oath of office on Mon­day after winning the prime ministerial elec­tion a day earlier. 

This is his second term for the country’s top office as earlier he was elected as the prime minister in April 2022 through a vote of no con­fidence in the National Assembly against former Prime Minister Imran Khan. President of Rus­sia Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his elec­tion as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The Russian presi­dent highlighted the friendly nature of Russia-Pakistan re­lations and wished Shehbaz Sharif every success in his im­portant capacity as head of government, the Embassy of Russia in Islamabad said on its X timeline.

In his message on behalf of the United Nations Secretary Gen­eral Antonio Guterres, Spokes­person Stephane Dujarric, said the United Nations looks for­ward to continuing cooperation with the country on a wide ar­ray of issues.

Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Prime Min­ister Sheikh Mohammed bin Ab­dulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdul­lah bin Hamad Al-Thani, in their separate messages wished Sheh­baz Sharif’s success and for fur­ther development and growth of bilateral relations.

Palestinian President Mah­mud Abbas, in his message, ex­pressed his best wishes for the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the nation.

President of Tajikistan Emo­mali Rahmon, emphasized that through joint efforts, both the countries would enhance and expand long-term bilateral partnership. 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if thanked the Tajik President for his felicitations and good wish­es. The two leaders reaffirmed their desire to enhance the exist­ing bilateral political, trade, eco­nomic, cultural and defence co­operation and agreed to remain closely engaged in this regard.

President of Kenya William Samoei Ruto, in a message of fe­licitation on his o of Saudi Ara­bia Mohammed bin Salman, in a cable message, wished Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif suc­cess, and the people of Pakistan steady progress and prosperity. 

Crown Prince of Saudi Ara­bia Mohammed bin Salman, in a cable message, wished Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif suc­cess, and the people of Paki­stan steady progress and pros­perity. 

President of Tajikistan Emom­ali Rahmon, made phone call to prime minister Shahbaz shar­if and emphasized that through joint efforts, both the countries would enhance and expand long-term bilateral partnership.

