Nigehban Ramazan Package launched in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - Soft launching of the Nigehban Ramazan Pack­age took place in Bahawal­pur under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa. Under this initiative, Assistant Commissioners distributed food hampers to deserving individuals in the district with their teams. The purpose of the soft launching for the Nige­hban Ramazan Package is to digitally organize data effectively. To ensure the success of the soft launch­ing, a formal app is being used to securely store all data related to the Rama­zan Package.