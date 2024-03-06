Wednesday, March 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Nigehban Ramazan Package launched in Bahawalpur

Agencies
March 06, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR   -   Soft launching of the Nigehban Ramazan Pack­age took place in Bahawal­pur under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa. Under this initiative, Assistant Commissioners distributed food hampers to deserving individuals in the district with their teams. The purpose of the soft launching for the Nige­hban Ramazan Package is to digitally organize data effectively. To ensure the success of the soft launch­ing, a formal app is being used to securely store all data related to the Rama­zan Package.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1709679834.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024