Nigehban Ramazan Package launched in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - Soft launching of the Nigehban Ramazan Package took place in Bahawalpur under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa. Under this initiative, Assistant Commissioners distributed food hampers to deserving individuals in the district with their teams. The purpose of the soft launching for the Nigehban Ramazan Package is to digitally organize data effectively. To ensure the success of the soft launching, a formal app is being used to securely store all data related to the Ramazan Package.