NUST Career Connect attracts over 100 leading employers

ISLAMABAD - Around 2500 final-year students of the National University of Sciences and Technology availed NUST Career Con­nect 2024 to appear in on-spot interviews with leading national and multinational companies at the univer­sity’s main campus. A total of 114 companies set up their stalls at the career fair, including P&G, Loreal, Food Panda, Total Parco, English Biscuits Manufactures, Pack­ages, National Logistics Cell, Netsol Technologies, Pak Arab Refinery Limited, Jazz, Zong, Kohinoor Textile Mills, State Bank of Pakistan, and BoP to name a few. Speaking at the event, Dr Rizwan Riaz, NUST Pro-Rector Research, Innovation and Commer­cialisation appreciated the industry for being present in an overwhelming number to interact with students from the country’s premier uni­versity.