Over 400 business leaders attend ICCI conference in Dubai

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosted a business conference in Dubai, aiming to attract investment to Pakistan. The conference drew a significant turnout, with over 400 attendees including investors and busi­ness leaders from Pakistan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and around the world.

Abdul Rahman Al Muaini, UAE’s Sec­retary of Economic Affairs, addressed the conference, emphasising Dubai’s cosmopolitan nature with a population exceeding 200 nationalities. He attrib­uted the city’s attractiveness to its mod­ern business systems, extensive trade opportunities, and secure investment environment. He further praised Paki­stan’s potential for investment, particu­larly in sectors like agriculture and IT.

ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari expressed his gratitude for the confer­ence’s organisation and highlighted the participation of over 170 Pakistani del­egates. He emphasised Pakistan’s com­mitment to fostering a business-friendly environment and its vast potential for investors. He specifically mentioned op­portunities in real estate, hospitality (five-star hotels and shopping malls), and IT sector in Pakistan. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi applauded the ICCI’s initiative to bring investment in Pakistan. He expressed confidence that the conference would encourage Emirati investment in Pakistan, further strength­ening bilateral relations. The ambassador envisioned the conference fostering a new environment for collaboration and mutu­al benefit. Group Leader Founder Group ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik said that the pur­pose of this business conference is to in­crease business and trade opportunities between the two countries. The Govern­ment of Pakistan is providing a business and investment-friendly environment. In­vestors from all over the world, including UAE, should benefit from this.

Former ICCI president Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that we have built Cen­taurus Mall in Pakistan which is running successfully. We are also investing in real estate and hospitality. Pakistan is a safe country for investment. On this occa­sion, ICCI Vice President Azharul ul Islam thanked the guests and other participants for attending the conference. Shamaila Shehzad, Javed Malik and others also ad­dressed the conference. At the end of the conference, shields were also distributed among the guests and participants.