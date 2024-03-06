PA session called for presidential elections

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has called the Punjab Assembly session on March 9 at 10 am for the presidential elections. Members of the Punjab Assembly will exercise their right to vote for the election of the new president. The National Assembly, the Senate and the four provincial assemblies form the electoral college for the election of the president. The presidential election would be held simultaneously in all the legislatures on the same day. Under the 6.1 formula, the Punjab Assembly has 54 presidential votes. Out of these, Asif Ali Zardari is expected to get 36 votes whereas his rival Mahmood Khan Achakzai will obtain 18 votes. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday announced the launch of Ramazan Relief Programme to deliver food items at the doorsteps of the deserving people. “The process of delivering your right to your doorsteps has begun,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while chairing a meeting on transparent distribution and monitoring of Ramazan relief packages under Ramazan Nigahban Relief Programme. She added,” Distribution of big gifts to the people of Punjab on the occasion of Ramazan has commenced.” Earlier, the chief minister was briefed by the authorities concerned that a fool-proof system has been developed to ensure transparent distribution of the largest Ramazan relief package to the beneficiaries. The distribution is being monitored with the help of a live dashboard and advanced technology. A helpline has been set up which will be formally launched tomorrow. Beneficiaries will be able to register complaints through the helpline. The chief minister was apprised that data of NADRA and BISP beneficiaries is being used for the distribution of Ramazan Negahban relief packages. It was further briefed that the distribution of Ramazan relief packages will officially start from 2nd of Ramadan, and will be completed by 10th of Ramadan. For the first time in the history of Punjab, a Ramadan package is being delivered to every deserving person’s home. Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to ensure high quality of Ramazan package items. She said,” I will not tolerate complaints about the quality of flour, ghee, sugar and other food items.”