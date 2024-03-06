Pak-Saudi collaboration in IT, Telecom to further strengthen ties

ISLAMABAD - In the realm of Information Technology and Telecom, the collaboration between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, and strong presence of Pakistan at LEAP 2024, would further strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

This premier technology event brings together some of the brightest minds globally, of­fering a dynamic platform for tech innovators, industry lead­ers, and experts to collaborate, explore innovations, establish partnerships, and engage with influential mentors and inves­tors, said a news release re­ceived here on Tuesday.

In the previous year, LEAP generated over $9 billion in business, attracting over 172,000 individuals, including global tech leaders, IT profes­sionals, speakers, tech gurus, and investors, establishing it­self as the fastest-growing tech­nology event worldwide.

Pakistan contingent is one of the largest at this year’s LEAP with 162 sqm pavilion 74 com­panies and over 800 delegates demonstrating a robust Paki­stani business presence with promising prospects in the KSA market. These companies are showcasing solutions in AI, IoT, blockchain, cyber security, cloud solutions, health tech, fintech, web and mobile app de­velopment, open source, e-com­merce, data services and more.

PSEB and P@SHA in collabo­ration with Pakistan Embassy in Riyadh and other stakehold­ers arranged “Saudi-Pak Tech Forum” on March 3, 2024 to set the tone for LEAP. Secre­tary General DCO Ms Deemah Alyahya was the chief guest at the event. A considerable num­ber of prominent Saudi Govern­ment and private institutions attended the forum which pro­vided a remarkable platform for Pakistani companies to net­work with Saudi counterparts, IT industry, government institu­tions, and IT associations ahead of LEAP to create an additional pool of prospects and valuable business leads. Speaking on the occasion, CEO PSEB Ms Aisha Moriani reiterated the need for both the nations to collaborate and build upon the success of Pakistani companies at LEAP 2023. Pakistan views this as a timely opportunity to showcase its IT/ITeS companies on the in­ternational trade platform and expand business in the Middle East market, particularly in Saudi Arabia, which is undergo­ing transformation with its Vi­sion 2030. Saudi Arabia, boast­ing the largest economy in the Middle East and ranking among the top twenty globally, holds a significant share in the technol­ogy industry. Pakistan’s IT in­dustry has experienced remark­able growth, ranking among the country’s top five export sectors. The industry benefits from a robust infrastructure, in­cluding 40+ Software Technol­ogy Parks and Special Technol­ogy Zones, while exporting IT services to over 170 countries across various domains.

The government through the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), actively supports the IT industry, offering 100 percent equity ownership, 100 percent repatriation of capital and divi­dends, and income tax credits for IT exports to foreign inves­tors. Pakistan’s status as the fourth largest English-speaking nation and the second largest provider of online labour in software development posi­tions it as an attractive Tech destination. Pakistan’s strategic location positions it as a gate­way to Central Asia, making it an optimal choice for establish­ing a digital corridor providing access to Middle Eastern, Afri­can, and Asian states. With an impressive network of 6-8 ma­rine cables ensuring advanced connectivity, coupled with a fa­vourable time zone advantage, Pakistan enhances operational efficiency with nearly equal time differences to both Lon­don and Sydney. The abundant opportunities in Pakistan are undeniable, with approximately 75,000 IT graduates each year and a skilled workforce ready to contribute to the digital indus­try. Professionals in accounting, law, design, and marketing fur­ther augment the workforce, of­fering offshore services.

Additionally, Pakistan’s abil­ity to deliver high-quality ser­vices at competitive costs, with a remarkable 70 percent reduc­tion in operational expenses compared to North America, has earned it the title of the most fi­nancially attractive country for outsourcing, as per Kearney’s global 2023 report. Considering these factors, Pakistan emerges as an ideal destination for vari­ous IT products, solutions, and services. The country’s favour­able geographic location, ro­bust connectivity, and talented workforce make it a prime lo­cation for leveraging these op­portunities. The government’s renewed approach to branding Pakistan as a lucrative Tech destination and enhancing its international presence has sig­nificantly broadened the hori­zons for Pakistani IT companies to expand their business glob­ally. With a substantial presence at Leap 2024, Pakistan reiter­ates its readiness to take on the world and is open for business. The collaboration between KSA and Pakistan at this event not only strengthens bilateral ties but also propels both nations into a future characterised by technological advancements and mutual prosperity.