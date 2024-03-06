Wednesday, March 06, 2024
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” –Margaret Mead

The Peterloo Massacre of 1819 was a tragic event in British history, occurring at St Pe­ter’s Field in Manchester. Peaceful demon­strators, demanding parliamentary reform and suffrage expansion, were brutally suppressed by armed cavalry. The authorities’ violent response led to the deaths of at least 15 people and hundreds more injured. The massacre shocked the nation and sparked outrage, ultimately leading to calls for po­litical change and increased awareness of social in­justices. Despite initial attempts to downplay the event, it catalysed the push for democratic reform, paving the way for future advancements in work­ers’ rights and the extension of voting privileges.

