People there are living a happy life, China responds to allegations of rights abuses in Xinjiang, Tibet

LAHORE - AFP: Yesterday, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called on China to implement the recommendations made by his office and asked China to stop the law, policies and prac­tices that “violate” hu­man rights in Xinjiang and Tibet. What is Chi­na’s response?

Mao Ning: A happy life for the people is the most important human right. Putting the people front and center, China has worked to realize, protect and advance the fundamental interests of the greatest majority of the people. We have found a path toward better human rights that follows the trend of the times and fits our national realities and made historic achieve­ments in the human rights cause. Currently, China’s Xinjiang and Xizang enjoy social sta­bility, economic growth, solidarity among all ethnic groups and har­mony among various religious beliefs, and the people there are liv­ing a happy life.

China stands ready to carry out dialogue and communication with the UN human rights body and other parties on the basis of mutual respect to en­hance understanding, build up consensus and jointly provide positive energy for global hu­man rights governance. In the meanwhile, we urge the UN human rights body to respect the judicial sovereignty of member states, carry out its work under the principle of impartial­ity, objectivity, non-selectivity and non-politicization, and play a constructive role in promoting the healthy development of the international human rights cause.

I would like to point out that in recent years, some Western coun­tries have attacked and smeared China under the pretext of human rights. They have con­cocted a number of rumors and lies on is­sues related to Xinji­ang and Xizang. What they did was not at all out of care for human rights, but for the pur­pose of holding back China’s development. Facts prove once and again that the interna­tional community has seen more and more clearly about the politi­cal agenda and double standards of the US and other Western countries behind their manipulation of human rights issues, and their rumors and lies have been rejected by more and more people. In re­cent years, more than 100 countries have supported China’s just position on issues re­lated to Xinjiang, Xizang and Hong Kong and op­posed interference in China’s internal affairs under the pretext of human rights at mul­tilateral human rights meetings. This fully proves that the world is not blind to truth.