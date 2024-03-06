PkMAP holds rallies to condemn police raids on Achakzai’s home

PESHAWAR - Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Par­ty (PkMAP) has launched wide­spread protests across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, denouncing the recent illegal police raids on the residence of their party’s chair­man and Presidential candidate, Mahmood Khan Achakzai. Dr. Mo­hammad Ali, the provincial Pres­ident of PkMAP in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, strongly condemned the police actions, terming them deep­ly troubling. He asserted that such underhanded state tactics cannot undermine Achakzai’s unwaver­ing commitment to the democrat­ic struggle. Dr. Ali emphasized the imperative for all democratic forc­es to unite in the fight for civilian supremacy.

Hamayun Khan, the provincial Information Secretary of PkMAP, expressed concern over the police intrusion into Achakzai’s home, branding it a concerning escala­tion of authoritarian tactics. Nia­zbeen, the provincial Deputy Sec­retary of PkMAP, addressed the protests in Peshawar, highlight­ing Achakzai’s recent vocal stance against military interference in Pakistani politics. He underscored that targeting political dissent through police raids is unaccept­able, emphasizing that Achakzai’s dedication to democracy deserves respect, not intimidation tactics.

Deputy chairman of PkMAP, Ar­shad Khan, joined the protest in Swabi, denouncing the raid on Achakzai’s house as unacceptable. He emphasized that actions tar­geting individuals for their polit­ical beliefs go against democratic principles, urging the establish­ment to refrain from interfering in politics. Irfan Saleem, Provin­cial Deputy Secretary of PTI, also joined the PMAP protest, con­demning the recent raid on Me­hmood Khan Achakzai.