PkMAP holds rallies to condemn police raids on Achakzai’s home

PESHAWAR - Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) has launched widespread protests across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, denouncing the recent illegal police raids on the residence of their party’s chairman and Presidential candidate, Mahmood Khan Achakzai. Dr. Mohammad Ali, the provincial President of PkMAP in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, strongly condemned the police actions, terming them deeply troubling. He asserted that such underhanded state tactics cannot undermine Achakzai’s unwavering commitment to the democratic struggle. Dr. Ali emphasized the imperative for all democratic forces to unite in the fight for civilian supremacy.
Hamayun Khan, the provincial Information Secretary of PkMAP, expressed concern over the police intrusion into Achakzai’s home, branding it a concerning escalation of authoritarian tactics. Niazbeen, the provincial Deputy Secretary of PkMAP, addressed the protests in Peshawar, highlighting Achakzai’s recent vocal stance against military interference in Pakistani politics. He underscored that targeting political dissent through police raids is unacceptable, emphasizing that Achakzai’s dedication to democracy deserves respect, not intimidation tactics.
Deputy chairman of PkMAP, Arshad Khan, joined the protest in Swabi, denouncing the raid on Achakzai’s house as unacceptable. He emphasized that actions targeting individuals for their political beliefs go against democratic principles, urging the establishment to refrain from interfering in politics. Irfan Saleem, Provincial Deputy Secretary of PTI, also joined the PMAP protest, condemning the recent raid on Mehmood Khan Achakzai.