PM Shehbaz distributes compensation package among KP rain victims

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday distributed a huge compensation financial package among victims of the recent torrential rains and flooding of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The PM on behalf of the federal government distributed Rs two million cheque among heirs of each deceased and Rs500,000 among each injured of the recent torrential rains and floods in different districts of the province including merged tribal districts.

The prime minister handed over the compensation cheques during a function held here at Governor House.

Besides others, Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali, Members National Assembly, Khwaja Muhammad Asif, Engr Amir Muqam, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Attaullah Tarar, PML-N leader Ishaq Dar, former Governor KP, Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, senators, members provincial assemblies, Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik IGP KP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur and relatives of the rains victims were present on the occasion.

A total of 40 people including 27 children died and 62 injured during recent torrential rains and floods in Khyber Pakthukhwa. The prime minister directed the authorities concerned and relevant departments to complete estimates of all destroyed and partially damaged houses within five days and complete the process of disbursement of compensation payment by March 11.

He directed the NDMA and other relevant departments to use helicopters facility for transportation of officials to ensure speedy compilation of estimates of all the destroyed and partially damaged houses in far flung districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa so that the process of compensation package could be completed within said period.

The prime minister said that delay in this regard would be unacceptable and officials failed to achieve their targets would be held accountable.

Shehbaz Sharif announced that Rs700,000 would be provided for repair of each destroyed house and Rs300,000 for each partially damaged house. The financial compensation was not an alternative of a human life but a token of economic relief to their families to live with dignity in the society, he added.

He said the Holy Quran and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had also laid great emphasis on observance of patience during difficult situation. The prime minister said that he also visited rain hit areas of Balochistan the other day and expressed solidarity with the victims’ families. He said KP was the most rains and flood affected province in terms of human lives reported last month followed by Balochistan and Azad Kashmir and all necessary resources would be utilized by the federal government to help the victims families in this hour of difficulty.

The prime minister highly appreciated the performance of NDMA, PDMA, police and district administrations of KP in relief and rescue efforts during recent torrential rains and assured that NDMA would provide all possible assistance and support to the affected people of KP till their complete rehabilitation.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he came here to express solidarity and sympathies with the rains victims of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and assured every possible assistance and support to them. He said that Pakistan was among the seven countries vulnerable to climate change and the 2022 year devastated flood was a clear testimony of it. The prime minister said that time had come to make inclusive strategy to counter climate change otherwise the upcoming generation would not pardon us.

Earlier, upon arrival, the prime minister was received by KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali.

Later, the governor called on the prime minister and exchanged views on overall situation including economic affairs.