Police chalk out elaborate security plan for Ramazan

SUKKUR - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Zubair Nazeer Shaikh has said a number of po­lice officials would be deployed to perform security duties dur­ing the month of Ramazan at all religious places, important mar­kets, bazaars and all government and private sensitive buildings to avoid any untoward incident across the district.

Talking to APP here on Tues­day, he said that foolproof secu­rity arrangements have been fi­nalised to protect more than 200 mosques and imambargahs in the district besides controlling the overall law and order situation.

SSP Sukkur further said that the directives have been issued to the concerned officials to en­sure patrolling in their respec­tive areas besides paying sur­prise visits to police pickets set up within their jurisdiction. He said that all police officers have been strictly directed to ensure the implementation of the secu­rity plan at important religious places, markets, bazaars and other public places such as of­fices and residences within their respective areas. He said that se­curity would be also beefed up at all other religious places and other important places especial­ly exits and entry in the district where patrolling and police pick­ets also beefed up.