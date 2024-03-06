Wednesday, March 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police chalk out elaborate security plan for Ramazan

APP
March 06, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

SUKKUR  -  Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Zubair Nazeer Shaikh has said a number of po­lice officials would be deployed to perform security duties dur­ing the month of Ramazan at all religious places, important mar­kets, bazaars and all government and private sensitive buildings to avoid any untoward incident across the district.

Talking to APP here on Tues­day, he said that foolproof secu­rity arrangements have been fi­nalised to protect more than 200 mosques and imambargahs in the district besides controlling the overall law and order situation.

SSP Sukkur further said that the directives have been issued to the concerned officials to en­sure patrolling in their respec­tive areas besides paying sur­prise visits to police pickets set up within their jurisdiction. He said that all police officers have been strictly directed to ensure the implementation of the secu­rity plan at important religious places, markets, bazaars and other public places such as of­fices and residences within their respective areas. He said that se­curity would be also beefed up at all other religious places and other important places especial­ly exits and entry in the district where patrolling and police pick­ets also beefed up.

US calls Maryam’s election as first woman Punjab CM a milestone

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1709604806.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024