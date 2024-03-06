PSL 9: Dussen, Zaman lead Lahore Qalandars to maiden win over Islamabad United

Lahore Qalandars clinched their inaugural victory of the HBL PSL Season 9 by beating Islamabad United with a 17-run win in the 23rd match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday night.

Opting to bat first, Lahore Qalandars set a competitive target, thanks to a masterful innings by Rassie van der Dussen. The South African batsman delivered a stellar performance, notching up 64 runs off 44 balls, including four boundaries and an equal number of sixes. Although the Qalandars faced early setbacks with Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman departing cheaply, van der Dussen's resilient knock alongside Shaheen Shah Afridi's quickfire 30 off 14 balls propelled the team to a respectable total of 162/7.

David Wiese's unbeaten 24 off 11 balls in the closing stages added the finishing touches to Lahore's innings. Rumman Raees led the bowling attack for Islamabad United with 2 wickets for 19, while Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf and Shadab captured one scalp each.

In response, Islamabad United's chase was marred by frequent wickets, despite a valiant effort from Azam Khan, who scored a rapid 29 off 19 balls, and Faheem Ashraf's unbeaten 41 off 31. The top order crumbled under pressure, with Zaman Khan wreaking havoc through United's batting lineup, claiming 4 wickets for 37 runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi also made significant contributions, securing 2 wickets for 32 runs, which ultimately left Islamabad short of their target, ending their innings at 145 all out. Zaman Khan's exceptional bowling was a key factor in derailing Islamabad's chase, with crucial wickets at pivotal moments. Lahore's bowling unit, comprising Jahandad Khan, Ahsan Hafeez, and David Wiese, collectively stifled Islamabad's batting efforts, each contributing vital wickets to the team's victory.

SCORES IN BRIEF

LAHORE QALANDARS 162/7 (Rassie van der Dussen 64, Shaheen Afridi 30, David Wiese 24*; Rumman Raees 2-19) beat ISLAMABAD UNITED 145/10 (Faheem Ashraf 41*, Azam Khan 29, Naseem Shah 27; Zaman Khan 4-37, Shaheen Afridi 2-32) by 17 runs.