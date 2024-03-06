PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 225 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Paki­stan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 225.68 points, a negative change of 0.34 percent, closing at 65,726.04 points against 65,951.73 points the previ­ous trading day. A total of 396,598,408 shares valu­ing Rs16.591 billion were traded during the day as compared to 472,862,687 shares valuing Rs16.282 billion the last day. Some 350 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 134 of them re­corded gains and 202 sus­tained losses, whereas the share prices of 14 remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 39,721,000 shares at Rs5.50 per share, Pak Refinery with 34,045,456 shares with Rs28.96 per share and PTCL with 24,851,077 shares at Rs12.22 per share. Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maxi­mum increase of Rs252.16 per share price, closing at Rs8,888.88, whereas the runner-up was Sazgar En­gineering Works Limited with a Rs26.45 rise in its per share price to Rs379.18.