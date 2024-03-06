PTI hints at holding long march over polls rigging issue

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday hinted at holding a long march in protest against the alleged rigging in February 8 polls and continued detention of party founder Imran Khan, besides giving a call of protests for next weekend.
PTI leader Hammad Azhar took to X (formerly Twitter) to say that there was no chance of ‘moving on’ until the release of former prime minister Khan, all political leaders and workers and giving back the nation’s mandate to its rightful place.
Azhar warned that those sitting in the corridors of power shouldn’t underestimate the resolve of the people. He added that such people were misunderstood that people could easily digest the ‘injustice and daylight robbery’ of their mandate.
He hinted that matter was fast moving towards a decisive long march. He asserted that the entire nation would take to the streets in solidarity with the PTI’s cause. Separately, PTI leader and former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in his media interaction announced nationwide protests on March 10 (Sunday) in protest against alleged rigging and decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to deprive party-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) of its reserved seats. He said that Khan has called for the demonstration. Asad along with other PTI leaders also submitted a resolution with the NA Secretariat demanding immediate release of party founder Khan. As many 13 members of PTI have signed the resolution.