PTI hints at holding long march over polls rigging issue

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday hinted at holding a long march in protest against the alleged rigging in February 8 polls and continued detention of party founder Imran Khan, besides giving a call of protests for next weekend.

PTI leader Hammad Azhar took to X (former­ly Twitter) to say that there was no chance of ‘moving on’ until the release of former prime minister Khan, all politi­cal leaders and workers and giving back the na­tion’s mandate to its rightful place.

Azhar warned that those sitting in the corri­dors of power shouldn’t underestimate the re­solve of the people. He added that such people were misunderstood that people could eas­ily digest the ‘injustice and daylight robbery’ of their mandate.

He hinted that mat­ter was fast moving to­wards a decisive long march. He asserted that the entire nation would take to the streets in soli­darity with the PTI’s cause. Separately, PTI leader and former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in his media interaction an­nounced nationwide pro­tests on March 10 (Sun­day) in protest against alleged rigging and deci­sion of the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) to deprive party-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) of its reserved seats. He said that Khan has called for the demonstra­tion. Asad along with oth­er PTI leaders also submit­ted a resolution with the NA Secretariat demanding immediate release of par­ty founder Khan. As many 13 members of PTI have signed the resolution.