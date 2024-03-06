Punjab cabinet members to take oath today

Punjab cabinet ministers will take oath today. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Governor's House.

Arrangements have been finalised at the Governor's House for swearing-in of the Punjab cabinet ministers. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 4 pm.

Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman will administer oath to the provincial ministers. In the first phase, 25 ministers and special assistants will become part of Punjab Cabinet.

According to sources, the names of the Punjab cabinet ministers were approved by PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rana Sanaullah, Parvez Rasheed, Azma Bukhari, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Sohaib Bharat will be part of provincial cabinet.

Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Rana Ishaq Hayat, Sher Ali Gurchani, Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman and Bilal Yasin will also take oath as Punjab cabinet ministers. Ministers from Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) have also been included in the cabinet.

Azma Zahid Bukhari is likely to get the information ministery while Marriyum Aurangzeb is likely to get the portfolio of planning ministry.