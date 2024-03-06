Pyongyang warns of consequences over US-South Korea drills

SEOUL - North Korea on Tuesday said Seoul and Washington would pay a “dear price” over large-scale military exer­cises that started this week, urging the allies to cease “frantic war drills”.

So far this year, Pyongyang has de­clared South Korea its “principal en­emy”, jettisoned agencies dedicated to reunification and outreach, and threatened war over “even 0.001 mm” of territorial infringement. Washing­ton and Seoul started their annual spring military exercises Monday with double the number of troops participating compared to 2023.