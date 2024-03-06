Pyongyang warns of consequences over US-South Korea drills

SEOUL - North Korea on Tuesday said Seoul and Washington would pay a “dear price” over large-scale military exercises that started this week, urging the allies to cease “frantic war drills”.
So far this year, Pyongyang has declared South Korea its “principal enemy”, jettisoned agencies dedicated to reunification and outreach, and threatened war over “even 0.001 mm” of territorial infringement. Washington and Seoul started their annual spring military exercises Monday with double the number of troops participating compared to 2023.