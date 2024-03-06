Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Qavi Khan remembered on his first death anniversary

March 06, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The veteran ac­tor Qavi Khan was remem­bered on his first death anniver­sary observed on Tuesday. Qavi Khan started his career as a child star from Radio Pakistan Peshawar, his birth city. In 1964, he started working at Pakistan Television, becoming one of its early stars. He started his professional ca­reer with a play, Lakhon Mein Aik, whereas Andhera Ujala had earned him immense fame across Pakistan. In 1965, Qavi Khan joined the film industry. Some of his films include Mauhabbat Zindagi Hai, Chand Suraj, Sarfarosh, Kalay Chor, and Zameen Asman. The government awarded Pride of Performance and Sitara-i-Imtiaz to Qavi Khan in acknowledgment of his servic­es to the country and the showbiz industry. He breathed his last on this day last year.

