Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet on March 11 for Ramazan moon

With the month of Ramazan just days away, a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee has been called to see the moon on March 11 (Monday) in Peshawar.

Ruet-e-Hilal committee chairman Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting. The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene meeting in Pesahwar along with zonal committees meetings in their respective areas.

Muslims around the world observe fast from dawn till sunset with the fasting hours falling between 12 and 17 hours - depending on the geographical locations across the globe.

Earlier, it was reported that Islamic countries would observe the crescent for Ramazan on March 10, various news agencies reported.

The moon is predicted to appear after sunset in most Islamic countries on the day of the central conjunction, which is set for 9am GMT, according to the International Astronomical Centre. Because of this, it is expected that March 11 will be the start of Ramazan in many countries.

Despite this, the scientific criteria for crescent visibility indicate that there is little chance of seeing the crescent on March 10.