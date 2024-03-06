Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD - The Rupee on Tuesday weakened by 05 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.31 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.26. However, ac­cording to the Forex Asso­ciation of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.3 and Rs282.3, respectively. The price of the Euro de­creased by 01 paisa to close at Rs303.08 against the last day’s closing of Rs303.09, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained un­changed to close at Rs185, whereas an increase of 12 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs354.12 compared to the last closing of Rs354.02. The exchange rates of the Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs76.04 and Rs74.47, respectively.