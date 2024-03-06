SAU, HOOPO Canada organise student article writing competition

HYDERABAD - Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, in collabo­ration with HOOPO, a Cana­dian organisation, recently concluded a student article writing competition aimed at enriching students’ writ­ing skills and deepening their understanding of the Carbon & Plants for Prop­erty Project objectives. The competition garnered an overwhelming response from SAU Tandojam stu­dents, with a total of 39 arti­cles submitted. After a thor­ough evaluation process, the winners were announced and honored at a ceremony held at the Faculty of Crop Protection. Aneeta Lashari, a Postgraduate student of the Faculty of Crop Protection, clinched the first position, followed by Ayaz Ali Hajano, an Undergraduate student of the same faculty, secur­ing the second position. Mu­zafaruddin Chachar, also a Postgraduate student of the Faculty of Crop Protection, secured the third position. During the ceremony, cash prizes and certificates were presented to the winners by Amity Global Foundation, Canada. Professor Dr. Man­zoor Ali Abro, Dean Faculty of Crop Protection, chaired the event, and Saad Husnain, CEO of Amity Global Founda­tion Canada, graced the oc­casion with his presence. Dr Manzoor Ali Abro applaud­ed HOOPO’s efforts against carbon and emphasized the significance of collaboration with international organiza­tions in providing opportu­nities for students’ academic growth and development.