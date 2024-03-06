SC issues written order regarding Pervaiz Musharraf case

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a writ­ten order regarding termination of the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict quashing the trial of former president Pervaiz Musharraf in the high treason case. The SC, in the 16-page verdict au­thored by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, said, “The impugned judgment dated 13 January 2020 passed by the Lahore High Court, Lahore in Writ Petition No. 71713 of 2019 is not sustainable and is accordingly set aside by converting these petitions into appeals and allowing them. De­tailed reasons shall be given later.” It said, “The impugned judgment passed by the Lahore High Court in sheer violation of the judgments and or­ders of this Court is, therefore, not only without jurisdiction but also unconstitutional.

“Particularly, we have noted that the Judges of the Special Court, who announced the final judg­ment on 17.12.2019, namely, Justices Waqar Ahmed Seth, 26 Nazar Akbar 27 and Shahid Karim, 28 were appointed with the approval of the Federal Government. “The judges are not sovereigns with unfettered discretion but are guardians of the law, tasked with ensuring that justice is done according to established legal norms and principles. Their decisions must be guided by the law, precedents, and the facts before them, not by personal desires or objectives. A judge, in the pursuit of justice, can­not embark on a self-imposed crusade of right and wrong. “He is not to innovate at pleasure. He is not a knight errant, roaming at will in pursuit of his own ideal of beauty or of goodness. He is to draw his inspiration from consecrated principles. He is not to yield to spasmodic sentiment, to vague and unregulated benevolence. He is to exercise a discre­tion informed by tradition, methodized by analogy, disciplined by the system, and subordinated to the primordial necessity of order in the social life.