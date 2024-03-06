SC suspends LHC judgment, issues notices to respondents

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tues­day stayed the implementation of the Lahore High Court (LHC) judgment to incorporate the judicial allowance and special judicial allowance in the pension of the retired employees of the LHC Es­tablishment and retired judges of the subordinate judiciary.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin-ud-Din and Justice Musarrat Hilali conduct­ed hearing of the appeal against calcu­lating pensionary benefits including commutation of Judicial Allowance & Special Judicial Allowance as part of pay.

The bench suspended the LHC im­pugned judgment and issued notices to the respondents.

Advocate General (AG) Punjab Khalid Ishaq, in the concise arguments, con­tended that the Full Bench of the LHC on 18-07-2023 without dilating upon/determining any legal or constitutional issue the judgment. It failed to appreci­ate that a constitutional petition under Article 199 can at best only be filed for enforcement of a right and not for cre­ation of one. The LHC handed down the impugned judgment, without dilating upon/determining any legal or constitu­tional issue.

The AG Punjab submitted before the bench that the five petitions assailed the same decision even in the writ petitions filed by District and Sessions Judges, and employees of the Lahore High Court es­tablishment by relying upon two notifica­tions 536/GAZ 2012 and 537/GAZ 2012.

He submitted that the notifications were issued by the Lahore High Court, Lahore, adding the matter did not fall in the constitutional domain of the LHC as it had to be addressed by the legislature and implemented by the executive.

The AG Punjab said that if the LHC or­der is implemented then the provincial government would face an additional burden of Rs3 billion per year in its an­nual budget.

He said that two allowances ie judicial allowance and the special judicial allow­ance – are allowed to the judges when they are in service and can’t be added to their pensionary benefit of the retired judges. He submitted that the judicial allowance granted to the district judici­ary in Sindh province was directed by the Sindh High Court on its administra­tive side to be included in and to be reck­oned for the purposes of calculation of pension. He said that the appeal against the SHC order is pending before the Su­preme Court and leave has been granted.

Khalid informed that the Finance De­partment on 28-01-1999 issued notifi­cation for grant of judicial allowance to the incumbents ie various judicial of­ficers wef 01-01-1999 at various rates. Another notification on 12-08-2008 was issued conferring special judicial allowance in favour of the judicial of­ficers of the District Judiciary in Punjab equal to three times of the initial of the substantive pay scales with effect from 01.07.2008.

Khalid Ishaq said that the Peshawar High Court did not implement similar notifications, while the Balochistan High Court never issued such notification and that the matter was required to be de­cided by the apex court.

The Chief Justice said that since the matter involves the interpretation of the constitutional provisions therefore it re­ferred to the committee set up under the Supreme Court (Practice and Proce­dure) Act, 2023.

The case will be fixed after the Eidul Fitr 2024.