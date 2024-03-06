SC to declare the reserved judgement on Zulfikar Bhutto's presidential reference today

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) is set to declare the reserved verdict on the presidential reference against the judicial murder of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today (Wednesday).

According to details, the SC has issued notices to all parties in the case for the declaration of the verdict in the presidential reference.

Earlier on Monday, the SC's nine-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, concluded the judicial reference of the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto case and reserved the verdict.

While talking to the media, Pakistan Peoples' Party leader Sherry Rehman mentioned that the interviews were telecasted in the court, and the judicial assistants had paid attention to the trial of the case.

She also affirmed that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was murdered for nefarious motives through conspiracy, as proved during the hearing of the presidential reference.

PPP's leader asserted that they were hopeful for a fair judgment, and the judicial verdict would set an example of a fair justice system to the world.