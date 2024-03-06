Wednesday, March 06, 2024
SC to give opinion on ZAB murder case today

SC to give opinion on ZAB murder case today
Monitoring Desk
March 06, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  After much deliberation on the presidential ref­erence filed in 2011, the Supreme Court is going to announce its opinion on the trial, sentence, and execution — by the apex court — of the late prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today.

A 9-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, the other day had reserved its opinion on the presi­dential reference seeking to revisit the sentence, and execution of PPP founder and former premier ZA Bhutto. ZA Bhutto was hanged to death on April 4, 1979, following a verdict of the Supreme Court in a murder case that his party termed as “judicial murder.” After the filing of a presidential reference, an 11-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by former chief justice Iftikhar Mu­hammad Chaudhry, had conducted five hearings in the presidential reference. The hearing was re­sumed by the current chief justice on December 12 following a decision to fix an instant case under the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023, taken by a three-member committee com­prising CJP Isa, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

Monitoring Desk

