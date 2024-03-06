SC to give opinion on ZAB murder case today

ISLAMABAD - After much deliberation on the presidential reference filed in 2011, the Supreme Court is going to announce its opinion on the trial, sentence, and execution — by the apex court — of the late prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today.
A 9-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, the other day had reserved its opinion on the presidential reference seeking to revisit the sentence, and execution of PPP founder and former premier ZA Bhutto. ZA Bhutto was hanged to death on April 4, 1979, following a verdict of the Supreme Court in a murder case that his party termed as “judicial murder.” After the filing of a presidential reference, an 11-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, had conducted five hearings in the presidential reference. The hearing was resumed by the current chief justice on December 12 following a decision to fix an instant case under the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023, taken by a three-member committee comprising CJP Isa, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.