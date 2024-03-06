SC to give opinion on ZAB murder case today

ISLAMABAD - After much deliberation on the presidential ref­erence filed in 2011, the Supreme Court is going to announce its opinion on the trial, sentence, and execution — by the apex court — of the late prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today.

A 9-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, the other day had reserved its opinion on the presi­dential reference seeking to revisit the sentence, and execution of PPP founder and former premier ZA Bhutto. ZA Bhutto was hanged to death on April 4, 1979, following a verdict of the Supreme Court in a murder case that his party termed as “judicial murder.” After the filing of a presidential reference, an 11-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by former chief justice Iftikhar Mu­hammad Chaudhry, had conducted five hearings in the presidential reference. The hearing was re­sumed by the current chief justice on December 12 following a decision to fix an instant case under the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023, taken by a three-member committee com­prising CJP Isa, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.