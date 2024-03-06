Several shops gutted in Iqbal Market fire

KARACHI - A huge fire has broken out in the Iqbal market in MA Jinnah road Karachi where the fire has spread to numerous shops, creating a challenging situa­tion for the authorities.

Three fire tenders and two water bowsers are ac­tively involved in combating the blaze, as confirmed by fire brigade officials, a private news channel re­ported. More fire brigade vehicles are en route to the location, according to fire brigade authorities. The extent of the damage is yet to be determined, with fire brigade officials stating that several shops have already been engulfed by the flames.