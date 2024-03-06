Wednesday, March 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Several shops gutted in Iqbal Market fire

APP
March 06, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  A huge fire has broken out in the Iqbal market in MA Jinnah road Karachi where the fire has spread to numerous shops, creating a challenging situa­tion for the authorities.

Three fire tenders and two water bowsers are ac­tively involved in combating the blaze, as confirmed by fire brigade officials, a private news channel re­ported. More fire brigade vehicles are en route to the location, according to fire brigade authorities. The extent of the damage is yet to be determined, with fire brigade officials stating that several shops have already been engulfed by the flames.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1709604806.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024