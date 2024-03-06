Sheikh Rashid's name removed from ECL, LHC told

Awami Muslim League chief and former federal minister Sheikh Rashid's name was removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) on Wednesday.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf of the Lahore High Court's (LHC) Rawalpindi bench heard the petition seeking removal of Rashid's name from the no-fly list.

The court said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) claimed that Sheikh Rashid was not involved in any case so why his name continued to be on the ECL.

Officials of the ministry of interior informed the court that Rashid's name would be excluded from the list after formation of the new cabinet.

However, the court sought immediate report about steps taken to remove ex-minister's name from the list.

The court resumed hearing of the case at 2pm and the home secretary informed the judges that Rashid's name had been removed from the ECL.

The NAB confirmed that Sheikh Rashid was not wanted in any case.