Sindh Police announce record 25,000 recruitments

KARACHI - In a recent meeting chaired by IGP Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, an over­view of the overall process and stages of recruitment in Sindh Police was discussed. The meeting included a briefing on various aspects of recruit­ment procedures and police regula­tions, involving 25,000 applicants through the SIBA Testing Service.

Among the attendees were DIGPs, Establishment, Headquarters Sindh, AIGPs, Operations, Establishment, and Administration. Vice-Chancellor Sukkur IBA University and other of­ficials also participated via video link. The meeting saw detailed briefings by the Establishment DIGP regarding police recruitment through the SIBA Testing Service, emphasizing the im­partial, transparent, and merit-based nature of the process as a commend­able step. It was further revealed that a phased test schedule will be intro­duced for police recruitment aimed at facilitating candidates in the recruit­ment process. IGP Sindh stated that not only directives have been issued by the chief minister of Sindh for the recruitment of 25,000 personnel, but instructions have also been given to ensure the overall recruitment pro­cess is impartial, effective, and based on merit and eligibility. He empha­sized that new recruitments in the po­lice force will not only strengthen the force but also provide employment opportunities to thousands of youth. Senior police officers present at the meeting were instructed to expedite the completion of all legal require­ments and practical documentation necessary for police recruitment and to send them for verification and ac­tion promptly. The IGP highlighted the importance of a special quota for women, minority candidates, and persons with disabilities in po­lice recruitments. He reiterated his commitment to ensuring the welfare of Sindh Police officers, youth, and their families, stating that all efforts and initiatives are aimed at facilitat­ing them. Vice-Chancellor Sukkur IBA expressed his views, stating that his team would soon engage with Sindh Police after taking necessary steps to ensure transparency, impar­tiality, and eligibility-based police recruitment, ensuring mutual par­ticipation in all actions.