Sports delegation calls on DG KDA

LAHORE - Director General of the Ka­rachi Development Author­ity (KDA), Naveed Anwar Siddiqui, has assures his all-out support for sports and athletes in the city.

During a productive meeting with a sports dele­gation at his office, Siddiqui emphasized the critical role of sports in fostering a healthy society. “As long as I am in this position, I will continue to champion the cause of sports and ath­letes,” Siddiqui remarked, underlining his dedication.

The meeting saw the participation of influential figures from the sports com­munity, including Khalid Shamsi, Chairman of Shamsi Academy and Patron of Ka­rachi Basketball Associa­tion, alongside notable at­tendees such as Karachi Sports Coordinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Sports Orga­nizer M Naseem, Ayaz Munshi, and Muzmal Hussain. Highlighting upcom­ing projects, Siddiqui said: “KDA is on the brink of initiating the construction of a sports complex in Gulistan Johar, which will cater to a variety of sports including tennis and basketball, among other indoor activities.” This de­velopment aims to provide a conducive environment for athletes and sports enthusi­asts to hone their skills.

Moreover, Siddiqui an­nounced plans for organiz­ing a basketball tournament at the Abdul Nasir Basket­ball Court in Arambagh dur­ing Ramadan and teased an exciting update for cricket fans in Karachi, promising ‘great news’ soon.

Khalid Jameel Shamsi lauded Siddiqui’s efforts in promoting sports and ex­tended an offer from Shamsi Academy to collaborate with KDA in constructing ten­nis and basketball courts, highlighting a shared vision for sports development. Ex­pressing his appreciation, Ghulam Mohammad Khan thanked Mr. Anwar Siddiqui for his exceptional support, especially towards the Sindh Games and basketball. The meeting concluded on a high note, with Siddiqui receiving a bouquet of flowers from the delegation.