Sports delegation calls on DG KDA

LAHORE - Director General of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Naveed Anwar Siddiqui, has assures his all-out support for sports and athletes in the city.
During a productive meeting with a sports delegation at his office, Siddiqui emphasized the critical role of sports in fostering a healthy society. “As long as I am in this position, I will continue to champion the cause of sports and athletes,” Siddiqui remarked, underlining his dedication.
The meeting saw the participation of influential figures from the sports community, including Khalid Shamsi, Chairman of Shamsi Academy and Patron of Karachi Basketball Association, alongside notable attendees such as Karachi Sports Coordinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Sports Organizer M Naseem, Ayaz Munshi, and Muzmal Hussain. Highlighting upcoming projects, Siddiqui said: “KDA is on the brink of initiating the construction of a sports complex in Gulistan Johar, which will cater to a variety of sports including tennis and basketball, among other indoor activities.” This development aims to provide a conducive environment for athletes and sports enthusiasts to hone their skills.
Moreover, Siddiqui announced plans for organizing a basketball tournament at the Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Arambagh during Ramadan and teased an exciting update for cricket fans in Karachi, promising ‘great news’ soon.
Khalid Jameel Shamsi lauded Siddiqui’s efforts in promoting sports and extended an offer from Shamsi Academy to collaborate with KDA in constructing tennis and basketball courts, highlighting a shared vision for sports development. Expressing his appreciation, Ghulam Mohammad Khan thanked Mr. Anwar Siddiqui for his exceptional support, especially towards the Sindh Games and basketball. The meeting concluded on a high note, with Siddiqui receiving a bouquet of flowers from the delegation.