Stakeholders explore options to promote waste recycling

ISLAMABAD - In a groundbreaking effort to address the pressing is­sue of waste management in Pakistan’s urban areas, a 2-day Hackathon was organized under the program Green Urban Development (GUD). The event was jointly initiated by the Institute of Urbanism and the School of Leadership Foundation with the generous support of the US Embassy Islamabad.

The Hackathon brought together a diverse array of stakeholders including academia, youth, researchers, media, government officials, and representatives from the private sector. The primary objective of the event was to find innovative solutions to introduce at-source waste segregation at the household level in cities, while integrating informal waste management stake­holders in a socially and economically just manner.

Numerous critical issues were highlighted during the discussions, emphasizing the urgency of address­ing the waste management crisis in Pakistani cities. Islamabad alone generates approximately, 1575 tons of municipal waste daily, with a low recycling rate. Plastic waste constitutes a significant portion, esti­mated to be 14.26 percent of the total waste. Addi­tionally, the lack of updated waste-related data, ab­sence of comprehensive national-level policies, and the fragmented efforts of informal and private sec­tors were identified as major obstacles.

Samia Afridi, Senior Program Manager at the School of Leadership Foundation, stated, “This Hackathon is a testament to the power of collaboration and inno­vation in tackling complex societal issues. By bring­ing together diverse stakeholders, we can harness the creativity and energy of youth to drive meaning­ful change in waste management practices.”

Ayesha Majid, Senior Program Coordinator at the Institute of Urbanism, stressed the importance of formalizing segregation at the source and recycling at the community level. She emphasized the need for culturally-rooted messaging, capacity building, and collaborative platforms to promote partnerships among stakeholders.

Waleed Hameed of Five Star (PVT) Ltd highlighted the necessity of providing platforms for youth to con­nect and learn from existing recycling businesses.

Shayan Yar emphasized the importance of contin­ued collaborative efforts to address local waste man­agement challenges.

Dr. Abida Sharif, Assistant Professor at Fatima Jin­nah University, emphasized the importance of inte­grating waste-wise practices into early education curricula and called on the government to create pathways to support waste-related initiatives and businesses.

The 2-day Hackathon served as a catalyst for fos­tering collaboration and innovation in addressing Pa­kistan’s waste management challenges.