Sukkur Commissioner chairs meeting of public welfare services

March 06, 2024
SUKKUR   -   Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayy­az Hussain Abbasi chaired a meeting with Regional Di­rector and other officers of Social Welfare Department at his office on Tuesday. The meeting focused on im­provement and extension of public services being pro­vided by the Social welfare department to the elderly citizens, orphans, differently abled persons and transgen­ders. In this regard, the per­formance of different offices of Social Welfare department was discussed and new po­tentially viable developmen­tal projects/schemes were discussed to bring major­ity of socially marginalized people into the fold of public services. The divisional com­missioner reiterated that ex­tended and improved public services to the marginalized segments of society can im­prove their quality of life and help them to be integrated with this society at large. He directed the officers of social welfare department to im­mediately submit a detailed report on the new proposed initiatives that they may be implemented.

