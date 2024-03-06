Wednesday, March 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sukkur Mayor monitors cleanliness operations

APP
March 06, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

SUKKUR   -   Mayor Bar­rister Arslan Sheikh made a surprise visit to different areas on Tuesday to moni­tor cleanliness operations. Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shaikh and other officers of the Suk­kur Municipal Corporation (SMC) were also present on the occasion. The mayor said that making the city clean was one of their priorities. He instructed the officials to work with all the energy and available resources to clean the Sukkur city. Mayor Suk­kur inspected cleanliness on the roads and talked to the staff engaged in cleaning work. He told them to serve the city with hard work and dedication.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1709604806.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024