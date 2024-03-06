Sukkur Mayor monitors cleanliness operations

SUKKUR - Mayor Bar­rister Arslan Sheikh made a surprise visit to different areas on Tuesday to moni­tor cleanliness operations. Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shaikh and other officers of the Suk­kur Municipal Corporation (SMC) were also present on the occasion. The mayor said that making the city clean was one of their priorities. He instructed the officials to work with all the energy and available resources to clean the Sukkur city. Mayor Suk­kur inspected cleanliness on the roads and talked to the staff engaged in cleaning work. He told them to serve the city with hard work and dedication.