Sustainable solution to public problems possible with establishment of good governance: Balochistan CM

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sar­faraz Ahmed Bugti on Tuesday said that a sustainable solution to public problems was possible with the es­tablishment of good governance. He said that the Chief Minister’s Secre­tariat was the highest administrative office of the province, the sanctity of which was to be protected by all of­ficers saying that he wanted to estab­lish efficient service delivery system through speedy execution of gov­ernment affairs. He expressed these views while addressing an introduc­tory meeting with the officers of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Balochistan Chief Minister said that active, competent and dedicat­ed officers were our greatest pride, all levels of which would be encour­aged. However, the officers who are unable to play active role should determine the route for themselves, we have to work non-stop for the service of the people and the prov­ince, and sacrifice our peace and comfort for the welfare and conve­nience of the people, he said.

CM Bugti stated that no compro­mise on corruption was acceptable and there would be a zero tolerance policy on corruption, saying that cor­ruption and irregularities at any level could not be acceptable those in­volved to be held accountable and no concessions would be made. He said that he wanted to establish an effec­tive system of governance by promot­ing an effective system of transpar­ency and accountability at all levels. He directed immediate redressal of public complaints related to gover­nance and general problems being faced by the people from the govern­ment departments by activating the Chief Minister Complaint Cell. He said that in all departments of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, competence would be the main criteria instead of individual preference.

On this occasion, Principal Secre­tary Rashid Razak gave a detailed briefing to the chief minister about the administrative offices of the CM Secretariat and the administrative re­sponsibilities of various departments. He reiterated the commitment that the vision and policy of Chief Minister Bugti to achieve the set goals, all the officers of the CM Secretariat would use their best abilities.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Min­ister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti on Tuesday said that provincial govern­ment was utilizing all available re­sources for the rehabilitation of the flood victims in the province. He said that in this regard, the federal govern­ment has also assured full coopera­tion in the rehabilitation process in affected areas of Gwadar and Turbat.

The CM also thanked Prime Min­ister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for visiting Gwadar and showing solidar­ity with the victims. The CM said that the federal and provincial govern­ments would complete the process of rehabilitation of the victims in a short period of time through joint initia­tives. He said that the recent stormy rains caused widespread destruction in Gwadar. CM Bugti said that Paki­stan Army and civil administration were playing a proactive role after the unusual rains in Gwadar and saved several human precious lives through effective rescue operations after shift­ing people to safer places.

Normal life was started in Gwadar as a result of immediate emergency operations led by senior officials of the provincial government to drain rain­water from urban areas and restore communication systems, he said.