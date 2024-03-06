Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Three-day book fair begins at Sindhi Adabi Board Jamshoro

March 06, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  A three-day book fair started at the Sindhi Adabi Board (SAB) on Tuesday. The event was inaugurated by the Members Board of Governors Sarfraz Rajar and Dr. Asad Jamal Pali. Addressing the event Sar­faraz Rajar said that organizing a book fair in Sindhi Adabi Board was to motivate readers towards litera­ture because the trend of using mobile phones was increasing day by day in the younger generation.

Dr Asad Jamal Pali said that the trend of reading books, particularly literature, was declining in our country and our young people were turning towards social media while European countries have made libraries, Universities and other campuses common for reading purposes. Books of different publishers on various topics have been displayed in Book fair including Sindhi Adabi Board, Sindhi Language Au­thority, Institute of Sindhology, National Book Foun­dation, Peacock printers, Pakistan Study Center, Daniyal Book Kitab Ghar, Naari Publication, Sam­bara Publication, Dr. Nabi Bux Khan Baloch Institute of Heritage and Research, Oxford University Press, Sindhica Academy and others. Members Board of Governors Safaraz Rajar, Dr. Asad Jamal Pali. Secre­tary Sindhi Adabi Board Gulbadan jawed Mirza visit­ed stalls setup in the Book Fair and expressed grati­tude to the publishers for displaying their books.

