Two-day specialised course on latest amendments, enactments in HR laws held

KARACHI - The Sindh Human Rights Commission and Sindh Police Training Branch has conducted a two-day specialised course on the latest Amendments and Enactments in Human Rights Laws, focusing on Women and Children. The training of 32 participants was held at the School of Fi­nance and IT, Central Police Office here, targeted newly appointed Probationary In­spectors investigation and Law of Sindh Police from March 4 to 5, said a state­ment on Tuesday. Speaking as chief guest, DIGP Azfar Mahesar emphasized the challenging journey ahead for Inspectors Law. In his address, he highlighted the significance of their roles, the power and responsibil­ity they held, and the im­portance of upholding jus­tice. He stressed that their commitment and dedica­tion to justice would shape the future. He added that the post of Inspector Law and Inspector Investiga­tions was created to handle cases more effectively. The primary responsibility of these positions was to assist inspectors and investigation officers in properly register­ing and investigating cases with appropriate legal sec­tions. The chief guest and the speakers distributed cer­tificates to participants, and shields were also distrib­uted as tokens of acknowl­edgement and DIGP Train­ing Faizullah Korejo thanked all the distinguished guests and attendees.