Ukraine’s drones sink another Russian warship on Black Sea, says Kyiv

KYIV - Ukraine claimed Tuesday that its forces had destroyed a Russian military patrol boat on the Black Sea near the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia 10 years ago.

The strategic waterway has become an increasingly important battleground of Russia’s two-year invasion as Ukrainian forces claim a string of attacks on Moscow’s fleet. Ukraine’s military intel­ligence spokesman Andriy Yusov said the ship had been hit previously but was de­stroyed after the overnight attack by maritime drones.

“As for the crew, the details are being clarified. There are dead and wounded. But it is likely that some of the crew managed to evacuate,” he told Ukrainian media. There was no official response from the Russian defence ministry.

Ukraine’s military intelli­gence said earlier that their drones struck the ship near the Kerch Strait, causing “damage to the stern, star­board and port sides.” The Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said that Russia’s Black Sea fleet is “a symbol of the occupation,” adding that, “it cannot be in Ukraine’s Crimea”.

EU PROPOSES VAST DEFENCE BOOST AS UKRAINE WAR DRAGS ON

EU officials on Tuesday un­veiled an ambitious proposal to massively boost weapons pro­duction and procurement in the bloc to shift from a reliance on US arms and in reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We must take more respon­sibility for our own security, while, of course, remaining ful­ly committed to our NATO alli­ance,” said European Commis­sion Vice President Margrethe Vestager. “We need to get that transatlantic balance right, ir­respective of electoral dynam­ics in the US,” she said, adding: “An improved ability to act will make us a stronger ally.” The commission’s European De­fence Industrial Strategy aims, over the long term, to give incentives to European arms manufacturers to invest more, make their production more agile and -- for the first time -- to collectively catalogue what they have available. The ques­tion of financing the ambitious initiative, though, is problem­atic for a continent that has trimmed defence investment for decades following the col­lapse of the Soviet Union. EU internal market commissioner Thierry Breton has spoken of an ultimate need for some 100 billion euros ($110 billion) for the European Union to rival the Pentagon and US defence industry.

To kickstart the project, the commission plans to set aside 1.5 billion euros from the EU’s current budget that runs to 2027 -- an amount Ve­stager acknowledged “is not a lot of money” given the scale of the initiative.