University student shot dead during robbery attempt in Karachi

CM takes notice of BBA student’s killing.

KARACHI - Twenty-two-year-old student of a pri­vate university was killed by alleged robbers for resisting robbery attempt near Saad Bin Muaz Mosque in Ko­rangi’s Allah Wala Town on Tuesday.

According to details, private univer­sity student Laraib was on his way to home after an academic activity when armed robbers riding a motorcycle intercepted him in Allahwala Town, Korangi. Over resistance, the robbers shot dead Laraib and sped the scene.

The victim’s body was shifted to the Jinnah Hospital, where the deceased’s brother Shahzeb refused a postmor­tem examination. Police registered a case against unknown persons.

Laraib’s father, Muhammad Hus­sain, told the media that his son was heading to the gym when he was killed. The father said the reason for his son’s resistance could have been the data stored on his phone for the book he was writing on basic account­ing. He said Laraib was engaged, and his wedding was being planned for next year.

Following this distressing inci­dent, the number of fatalities dur­ing robbery attempts in the city has increased to 34 in just the first three months of this year.

In January, a newly married man was fatally shot in front of his wife by muggers at Seaview within the juris­diction of Sahil police station.

According to details, the incident occurred at Sahil Avenue Crossing, Khayaban-e-Babar, DHA Phase-8. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Muhammad Adnan, son of Muhammad Ishaq. He was a resi­dent of Naval Colony in Baldia Town, originally hailing from Kalat, a dis­trict of Balochistan. Adnan shuttled between Balochistan and Karachi for business and had been married for three months.

Police investigation revealed that the deceased and his wife had gone to a restaurant near Dau Darya, Seaview. The couple decided to take a walk along the beach wall after finishing their meal when the rob­bers targeted them. One of the as­sailants shot Adnan twice when he resisted the robbery and fled with the couple’s mobile phones, cash, and other items.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Chief Minis­ter Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the killing of a BBA student Larib here on Tuesday. He directed the IGP Sindh to arrest the killers of Larib im­mediately and present an immediate report of the incident to him. The CM said that there was no room for such incidents and students were our valu­able assets. He directed to increase police pickets and patrols in areas where robbery incidents were high. The chief minister said that the rise in muggings was a cause of concern.

He said, “I want atmosphere of peace and order to be maintained in the city.” There should be such an environment of peace and order that people can freely carry out their daily routine matters, he added.